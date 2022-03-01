American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is RK Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. American National Group accounts for 12.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American National Group worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in American National Group by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.21. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.63. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

