American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.45% of American Public Education worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Public Education by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

