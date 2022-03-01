American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

Shares of AMT opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.66. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

