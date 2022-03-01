Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.20. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 65,369 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

