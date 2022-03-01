Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.79.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,926,100 shares in the company, valued at C$24,329,543. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,822.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

