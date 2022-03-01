AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,529. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

