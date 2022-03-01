Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 21,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.88 million and a P/E ratio of 54.34.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

