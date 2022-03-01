Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report $6.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.