AMLT (AMLT) Trading Down 2% This Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $9,274.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00035073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00104913 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

