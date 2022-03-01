Ammar Al-Joundi Purchases 3,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

AEM stock traded up C$3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,752. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

