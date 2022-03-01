Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMYT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

AMYT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

