Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 10.8%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.35. 14,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 360,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)
