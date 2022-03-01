Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262,794 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $141,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,662,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

