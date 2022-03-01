Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $667.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.84 million and the highest is $680.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

AMG opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

