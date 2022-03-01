Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AQB shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,105. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.