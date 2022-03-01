Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.