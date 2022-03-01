Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

