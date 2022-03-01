Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 2,243,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,171. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

