Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.18. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 2,277,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,191. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

