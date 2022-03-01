Analysts Anticipate Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to report $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. Imperial Oil posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $37.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imperial Oil.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

IMO stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

