Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $210.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.