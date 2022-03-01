Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce $423.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

VNO opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.