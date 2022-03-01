Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

