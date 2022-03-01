Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 364,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

