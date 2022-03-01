Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.