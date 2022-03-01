Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.32. 1,865,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.