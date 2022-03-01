Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $1.83. Middleby posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

MIDD traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. 486,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.08. Middleby has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

