Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

