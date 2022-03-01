Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

2/18/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $172.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $115.00.

1/27/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/14/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $110.00.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. 317,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

