Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 1st (ACIW, CCO, CTMX, DSX, EPM, EPR, EURN, EVA, EVBG, EVH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 1st:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

