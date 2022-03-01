Analyzing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $958.10 million 7.47 $149.19 million $1.43 49.58 Neovasc $1.96 million 14.85 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -0.93

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $86.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 713.95%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 15.57% 12.69% 11.37% Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Neovasc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

