Analyzing Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) & The Competition

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gran Tierra Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy Competitors 2181 10748 15479 574 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Gran Tierra Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gran Tierra Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Gran Tierra Energy Competitors -20.46% 7.42% 6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million -$777.97 million 11.67 Gran Tierra Energy Competitors $7.71 billion -$342.32 million 4.50

Gran Tierra Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy peers beat Gran Tierra Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

