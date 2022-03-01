Analyzing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.71%. Paragon 28 has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.70%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Paragon 28’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 15.74 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -14.98 Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon 28 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

