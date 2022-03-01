Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.73

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 568933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

