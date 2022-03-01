Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ANIK opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14.
ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
