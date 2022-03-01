Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

