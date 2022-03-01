ANON Market Cap Hits $152,104.35 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ANON has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $152,104.35 and approximately $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

