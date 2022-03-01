Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $114.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 41,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 869,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
