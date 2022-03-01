Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $114.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 41,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 869,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

