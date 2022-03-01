ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $489,148.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $35.02 million and approximately $489,148.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 100,260,372 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

