APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

