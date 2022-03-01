Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Acquires $84,900.00 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 190,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,233. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.