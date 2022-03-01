Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

