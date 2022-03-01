Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.
APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.17.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Further Reading
