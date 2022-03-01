Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

