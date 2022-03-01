Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

