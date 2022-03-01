Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. 201,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,716. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

