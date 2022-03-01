Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

A number of research firms recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

