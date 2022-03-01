Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,355 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,198 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.