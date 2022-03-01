ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.08

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 110151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

