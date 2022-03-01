Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Rosemary L. Klein Sells 410 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARCH traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
