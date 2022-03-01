Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Rosemary L. Klein Sells 410 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARCH traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.