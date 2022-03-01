Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Arcimoto worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

