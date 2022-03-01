Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Arcosa worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcosa by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

