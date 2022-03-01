Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 29,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.